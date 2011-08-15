By Simon Evans
JOHNS CREEK, Georgia Aug 14 For a 34-year-old
journeyman who suddenly found himself the final-round leader of
the PGA Championship, only to give up a five-shot advantage,
Jason Dufner appeared almost nonchalant when asked to explain
where it all went wrong.
American Dufner was five shots clear of compatriot Keegan
Bradley while playing the 15th but then made three successive
bogeys while his rival produced two birdies to send the
tournament into a three hole playoff won by Bradley.
Words such as 'choke', 'nerves' and 'inexperience' are
frequently thrown around when players allow such a commanding
lead to dissipate but Dufner insisted there was no mental
aspect to his loss.
"I don't feel like I was nervous. I knew what was at stake.
I was confident with my game but just didn't quite execute a
couple of shots coming in," he said.
The playoff was effectively lost with a three-putt bogey on
the 17th after he had missed a good birdie chance on the 16th.
"I played a pretty solid 18th hole, wish I had a little
better number to get more aggressive with that pin," he said.
"But they are tough holes. The one I want back is probably
16 more than anything," he added, referring to the six-foot
birdie putt he missed in the playoff.
Dufner has yet to win on the PGA Tour -- his previous best
effort being a playoff defeat in the Phoenix Open this year --
but he was not worried about whether he would be added to the
long list of players remembered for narrow defeats in majors.
"I'm not a history buff as far as golf goes," he said. "I
know the media tries to define careers on certain players, 'you
did this, and you didn't do this'. I'm not into that. I just
play golf. I love playing golf.
"I love the competition, and I want to be as good as I can
be.
"If that's 20th in the world with no majors, or first in
the world with 10 majors, or never to win a Tour event, I'll be
fine with it," said the Cleveland-born Dufner, whose career
highlights include two wins on the second-tier Nationwide
Tour.
THROWAWAY LINE
That might sound like a throwaway line coming just minutes
after such a crushing defeat but Dufner had played with such a
relaxed manner throughout the tournament, even on Sunday, that
it was convincing.
"You know, coming from where I came from, to be in this
position, it's a dream come true," he said. I could never have
imagined playing in major championships, playing with Phil
Mickelson and Tiger Woods; that's a milestone to me itself.
"I'm not going to let this define my career. I have a lot
of things ahead of me, I'm young, not as young as Keegan is,
but I have a lot of time to play golf and hopefully I'll have
more time to win majors and use what happened today as a
positive."
The runners-up spot does, however, allow the 80th-ranked
Dufner the chance to compete again in the top tournaments next
year and should give his profile in the sport a major boost.
"I'm disappointed now, but there's a lot of good things to
take from this week," he said.
"I've got the rest of the playoffs this year, and I believe
this gets me into all of the majors next year so that's a good
opportunity to try to win more majors."
For all that laid-back attitude, Dufner betrayed a little
of the determined spirit and pride that he will need to call on
if he is to fight for a title again.
"You know, maybe looking back 10, 15 years from now, I'll
feel disappointment that I let this one get away if I never get
another chance," he said.
"But I've got a feeling that I'm going to have some chances
to win some majors and some other golf tournaments to close one
out."
