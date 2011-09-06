By John Nestor
NORTON, Massachusetts, Sept 5 Ernie Els is a
three-times major champion and has faced plenty of pressure in
his glittering career but he had to survive a nerve-racking
finish to the Deutsche Bank Championship on Monday.
Facing the prospect of failing to qualify for the final two
events of the PGA Tour's FedExCup playoffs, the South African
squeezed through with a birdie at the last for a one-under-par
70 at the TPC Boston.
"I'm going to get on an airplane, have a couple of beers
and celebrate getting into the top 70," Els told reporters
after tying for 16th in the tournament at eight-under 276.
"It's been a hard couple of days."
The lucrative FedEx Cup playoffs began at The Barclays last
month with a field of 125 from which 100 players advanced to
the Deutsche Bank. Only 70 will now move on to Cog Hill for
next week's BMW Championship and Els qualified in 68th spot.
He had entered the Deutsche Bank precariously placed at
99th in the standings, having just made it through the
rain-shortened Barclays.
"There's no better exercise than what I have been through
the last three weeks to really test your nerves," Els said.
"I've been really under the gun and I think it's been good."
The smooth-swinging South African was certainly under
pressure on the 18th tee. He had bogeyed the 12th to fall back
to level par and then recorded five consecutive pars to slip
outside the projected top 70 as he stepped to the 18th tee.
He was keenly aware of his predicament.
SCOREBOARD WATCHING
"I was not going to look at a scoreboard all day and then I
just glimpsed left and boom, I saw the board and I saw '71 Els,
70 Ogilvy'. So I knew I had to get it up-and-down (for
birdie)," Els said.
Knowing exactly where he stood coming into the Deutsche
Bank Championship and what he needed to do there to survive did
not make things any easier for Els.
He shot a sparkling 65 in Saturday's second round to give
himself a golden opportunity to cement his playoff spot but he
failed to build on that on Sunday as he carded a level 71.
Everything then hinged on how he played the par-five 18th
in Monday's final round.
"The last three weeks I've really been under the gun," Els
said. "The emotions and the stuff that I've been going through
are very similar to trying to win a golf tournament.
"Actually I think it's worse. You screw up on the 18th
(when) leading (the tournament) and now you're going to finish
second and have a $600,000 cheque. Here, (in the playoffs) I'm
heading home."
With his late birdie on Monday, Els ensured he will not be
at home for next week's BMW Championship but the playoff
pressure will once again ratchet up as he bids to stay in the
frame for the Tour Championship finale in Atlanta for the top
30.
