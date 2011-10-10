By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| SAN MARTIN, California
SAN MARTIN, California Oct 9 Winless on the PGA
Tour this season, three-times major champion Ernie Els was once
again left to rue erratic putting after he tied for fourth at
the Frys.com Open on Sunday.
The smooth-swinging South African, who used a belly putter
at CordeValle Golf Club this week after mainly struggling on the
greens in recent years, briefly held a share of the lead early
in Sunday's final round before slipping back.
"I'm a little disappointed because I feel I played good
enough to maybe be in the playoff," Els told reporters after
totalling 29 putts and posting a 14-under total of 270, three
shy of going into extra holes for the title.
"I thought I hit some good putts. Nine was quite a crucial
one," he said of his six-foot attempt for birdie which
horseshoed out of the cup. "I lipped out and then I missed
another short one on 10.
"I made a lot of good putts throughout the week, but I just
feel if I want to get to that next level I want to get to, I
gotta start making those putts when I need them. I did that when
I won, so I know what to do."
An 18-times winner on the PGA Tour, Els has not triumphed on
the U.S. circuit since the 2010 Arnold Palmer Invitational and
he had struggled this season with a best finish of joint 15th in
his previous 20 starts.
"I have changed a lot of things and I feel that the work
I've put in is starting to come through," said Els, who has
reunited with his long-time caddie Ricci Roberts and also
changed management companies.
"I'm starting to feel comfortable on the things I've been
working on. This week, I think we've made some progress, even
though we've came up short. The wheels are starting to turn
now."
Els, who decided to compete in this week's second-tier Fall
Series event in a bid to regain to form and also to help out one
of his corporate sponsors, only gave up on his title bid after
the penultimate hole.
"Even on 17, I thought I still had a chance, but then Briny
(Baird) chipped it in for eagle, and that was that," the
41-year-old South African, popularly known as the 'Big Easy',
said after closing with a three-under 68.
"I thought maybe if I could sneak an eagle there and then
birdie the 18th, I could get into a playoff. You kind of never
give up until the end, but when he made eagle, it was done."
Baird ended up losing the playoff to fellow American Bryce
Molder on the sixth extra hole.
