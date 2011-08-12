By Simon Evans
| JOHNS CREEK, Georgia
JOHNS CREEK, Georgia Aug 11 With a staggering
22 strokes between leader Steve Stricker and Japanese teenage
talent Ryo Ishikawa, the PGA Championship's Highland course
provided great reward and cruel punishment on Thursday.
The Atlanta Athletic Club's immaculate layout is a beauty
but also a beast which, in the first round, made sure both
excellence and error carried consequence.
Stricker's 63 equalled the best ever score in a major while
at the opposite end of the spectrum, Ishikawa, who was a
contender at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational on Sunday, had a
nightmare, finding water six times.
The 19-year-old, a player widely regarded as one of the
brightest emerging talents, made a triple-bogey on the tough
par-three 15th on his way to a 15-over-par 85.
Graeme McDowell, last year's U.S. Open winner, said such
extremities were not a surprise on the picturesque course.
"It is that kind of golf course. There is a lot of water on
the course so you can make a number, you can get in big
trouble," the Northern Irishman said after carding a 74.
"You can make doubles and triples but if you stay out of
those (traps) there are a lot of birdie chances, no doubt about
that. You have to play those last four holes well," he added.
One of those who struggled over the closing stretch was
Australian Jason Day who wrecked a solid round with bogeys on
15 and 16 and a double at the 18th.
FINAL FOUR
"I was playing really, really nicely, and then just the
last four holes got me," said Day, who has finished in the top
10 at the last three majors.
Apart from the water, the course is also heavily bunkered
and former world number one Tiger Woods, who shot a
seven-over-par 77, ended up in the sand on 12 occasions.
Before the round, Woods had described the final four holes
as among the toughest around and he certainly struggled on that
stretch -- making double bogeys on the 15th and 18th and
bogeying the 16th.
"It was a tough stretch, yeah," said Woods.
McDowell additionally cited earlier holes on the front
nine, where Woods also struggled, as being key to success.
"There are seven or eight holes on this course that you
have to play well," he said. "Typically, two, three, four and
14 through 18 ... if you can play those in or around par, then
the other 10 holes give you a real chance to make birdies.
"Staying out of the water is key and out of the bunkers,
those bunkers plug and they aren't very nice."
(Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes; To query or comment on
this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)