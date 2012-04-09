April 9 PGA Tour 2012 FedExCup points table on
Monday (U.S. unless stated):
1. Hunter Mahan 1,378 points
2. Bubba Watson 1,322
3. Phil Mickelson 1,136
4. Johnson Wagner 1,056
5. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 1,045
6. Kyle Stanley 954
7. Justin Rose (England) 948
8. Mark Wilson 887
9. Tiger Woods 875
10. Bill Haas 865
11. Brandt Snedeker 835
12. Keegan Bradley 795
13. Steve Stricker 734
14. Luke Donald (England) 674
15. Ben Crane 627
16. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 623
17. Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 611
18. Martin Laird (Scotland) 556
19. John Huh 547
20. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 530
- - - -
