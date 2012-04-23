April 23 PGA Tour 2012 FedExCup points table on
Monday (U.S. unless stated):
1. Hunter Mahan 1,378 points
2. Bubba Watson 1,322
3. Phil Mickelson 1,136
4. Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 1,111
5. Johnson Wagner 1,056
6. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 1,045
7. Kyle Stanley 964
8. Justin Rose (England) 948
9. Mark Wilson 932
10. Brandt Snedeker 888
11. Tiger Woods 875
12. Bill Haas 865
13. Keegan Bradley 795
14. John Huh 792
15. Steve Stricker 734
16. Luke Donald (England) 705
17. Zach Johnson 682
18. Ben Crane 627
19. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 623
20. Matt Kuchar 602
- - - -
