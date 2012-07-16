UPDATE 1-Golf-Spieth wins emphatically by four shots at Pebble Beach
* In rare company with ninth win by age 24 (Adds detail, quotes)
July 16 PGA Tour 2012 FedExCup points table on Monday (U.S. unless stated):
1. Tiger Woods 1,952 points
2. Zach Johnson 1,920
3. Jason Dufner 1,849
4. Hunter Mahan 1,654
5. Bubba Watson 1,617
6. Matt Kuchar 1,423
7. Webb Simpson 1,378
8. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 1,372
9. Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 1,341
10. Phil Mickelson 1,313
11. Rickie Fowler 1,197
12. Justin Rose (England) 1,169
13. Johnson Wagner 1,148
14. Kyle Stanley 1,087
15. Luke Donald (England) 1,070
16. Steve Stricker 1,063
17. John Huh 1,056
18 Jim Furyk 965
19. Bo Van Pelt 964
20. Mark Wilson 962
* In rare company with ninth win by age 24 (Adds detail, quotes)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday in Pebble Beach, California -19 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 68 65 65 70 -15 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 69 70 66 67 -14 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 70 69 66 68 -13 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 68 69 67 70 -12 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 70 73 67 65 Jason Day (Australia) 69 64 75 67 Jon Rahm (Spain) 73 67 67 68 -9 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 68 71 69 70 Rob Op
Feb 12 Jordan Spieth shrugged off an unexpected birdie drought in the final round to clinch his ninth PGA Tour victory, by four shots at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California on Sunday.