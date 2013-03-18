Golf-Herman grabs Valspar lead, Stenson two shots back
March 9 Henrik Stenson wielded a hot putter to card a flawless seven-under-par 64 in the opening round at the Valspar Championship in Florida on Thursday.
Mar 18 PGA Tour 2013 FedExCup points table on Monday (U.S. unless stated): 1. Brandt Snedeker 1,282 points 2. Tiger Woods 1,105 3. Matt Kuchar 902 4. Phil Mickelson 744 5. Steve Stricker 716 6. Kevin Streelman 705 7. Russell Henley 659 8. Charles Howell III 656 9. Hunter Mahan 645 10. Brian Gay 633 11. Dustin Johnson 625 12. Michael Thompson 582 13. John Merrick 575 14. Chris Kirk 497 15. Jimmy Walker 464 16. Keegan Bradley 461 17. Webb Simpson 459 18. Jason Day (Australia) 442 19. Boo Weekley 435 20. Josh Teater 427 (Editing by Caroline Helly)
March 9 Tiger Woods will miss next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida as he continues back rehabilitation, he announced on Thursday.
March 9 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the first round from the European Tour Indian Open at the par-72 course on Thursday in New Delhi holes played rounds -5 David Horsey (Britain) 15 -4 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 18 68 -3 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 18 69 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 16 Gregory Havret (France) 12