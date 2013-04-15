Apr 15 PGA Tour 2013 FedExCup points table on
Monday (U.S. unless stated):
1. Tiger Woods 1,740 points
2. Brandt Snedeker 1,387
3. Matt Kuchar 1,036
4. Adam Scott (Australia) 870
5. Phil Mickelson 813
6. Dustin Johnson 810
7. Steve Stricker 795
8. Kevin Streelman 752
9. Charles Howell III 744
10. Hunter Mahan 692
11. Russell Henley 683
12. Jason Day 676
13. Keegan Bradley 674
14 Brian Gay 669
15. Billy Horschel 642
16. Michael Thompson 623
17. John Merrick 613
18. Chris Kirk 597
19 Jimmy Walker 595
20. Bill Haas 588
