UPDATE 1-Golf-No doubting Thomas as ace boosts him to WGC lead
March 4 A hole-in-one boosted Justin Thomas to a one-stroke lead over fellow American Dustin Johnson, and a two-shot cushion over Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy after the third round at the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City on Saturday.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Scores from the WGC-Mexico Championship at the par-71 course on Saturday in Mexico City -12 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 69 66 66 -11 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 70 66 66 -10 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 68 65 70 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 67 68 68 -9 Lee Westwood (Britain) 67 71 66 Jon Rahm (Spain) 67 70 67 -8 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 70 67 68 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 69 70 66 Thomas Pieter