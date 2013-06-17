Golf-Herman grabs Valspar lead, Stenson two shots back
March 9 Henrik Stenson wielded a hot putter to card a flawless seven-under-par 64 in the opening round at the Valspar Championship in Florida on Thursday.
June 17 PGA Tour 2013 FedExCup points table on Monday (U.S. unless stated): 1. Tiger Woods 2,380 points 2. Matt Kuchar 1,964 3. Brandt Snedeker 1,528 4. Phil Mickelson 1,518 5. Billy Horschel 1,413 6. Justin Rose (England) 1,301 7. Kevin Streelman 1,234 8. Boo Weekley 1,154 9. Jason Day (Australia) 1,101 10. Adam Scott (Australia) 999 11. Keegan Bradley 994 12. D.A. Points 985 13. Hunter Mahan 959 14. Charles Howell III 940 15. Russell Henley 935 16. Steve Stricker 918 17. Harris English 901 18. Webb Simpson 889 19. Dustin Johnson 887 20. Graeme McDowell (N. Ireland) 838 (Editing by Caroline Helly)
March 9 Tiger Woods will miss next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida as he continues back rehabilitation, he announced on Thursday.
March 9 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the first round from the European Tour Indian Open at the par-72 course on Thursday in New Delhi holes played rounds -5 David Horsey (Britain) 15 -4 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 18 68 -3 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 18 69 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 16 Gregory Havret (France) 12