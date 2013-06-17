Golf-European Tour Latest Indian Open leaderboard

March 9 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the first round from the European Tour Indian Open at the par-72 course on Thursday in New Delhi holes played rounds -5 David Horsey (Britain) 15 -4 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 18 68 -3 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 18 69 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 16 Gregory Havret (France) 12