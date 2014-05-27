Golf-No ratings disaster if Woods misses Masters, say experts
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
May 27 PGA Tour 2014 FedExCup points table on Tuesday (U.S. unless stated): 1. Jimmy Walker 2,239 points 2. Bubba Watson 1,858 3. Matt Kuchar 1,571 4. Dustin Johnson 1,481 5. Jordan Spieth 1,393 6. Patrick Reed 1,364 7. Harris English 1,327 8. Chris Kirk 1,306 9. Brendon Todd 1,162 10. Zach Johnson 1,138 11. Jim Furyk 1,117 12. John Senden (Australia) 1,080 13. Matt Every 1,051 14. Adam Scott (Australia) 1,025 15. Webb Simpson 1,001 16. Ryan Moore 995 17. Graham DeLaet 954 18. Kevin Stadler 936 19. Gary Woodland 928 20. Kevin Na 914 (Compiled by Caroline Helly)
March 17 The Asian Tour will return to China for the first time since 2008 with up to four new events planned in 2017 in a "game changer" partnership with the China Golf Association, the continental body said on Friday.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea March 17 Olympic chief Thomas Bach hopes the golf club hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will change its policy and allow equal rights to women but underlined the IOC's stance it would seek another venue if it failed to do so.