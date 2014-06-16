UPDATE 1-Golf-Muirfield back in Open contention as it votes to let women join
* Result welcomed by Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon (Adds reaction)
Jun 16 PGA Tour 2014 FedExCup points table on Monday (U.S. unless stated): 1. Jimmy Walker 2,322 points 2. Bubba Watson 2,048 3. Matt Kuchar 1,690 4. Dustin Johnson 1,666 5. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1,509 6. Jordan Spieth 1,495 7. Chris Kirk 1,469 8. Patrick Reed 1,398 9. Harris English 1,349 10. Brendon Todd 1,291 11. Kevin Na 1,279 12. Adam Scott (Australia) 1,230 13. Jim Furyk 1,230 14. Matt Every 1,196 15. Zach Johnson 1,182 16. Webb Simpson 1,171 17. Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1,159 18. John Senden (Australia) 1,080 19. Ryan Moore 1,064 20. Keegan Bradley 982 (Compiled by Caroline Helly)
* Result welcomed by Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon (Adds reaction)
LONDON, March 14 Muirfield golf club voted on Tuesday to admit women members, scrapping the all-male policy that led to the historic Scottish course being stripped of its eligibility to host Britain's Open championship.
March 13 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.81 2. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.16 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.11 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.36 5. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.18 6. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.05 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.64 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.52 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.39 10. (10) Sergio Garci