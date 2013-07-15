July 15 PGA Tour 2013 FedExCup points table on
Monday (U.S. unless stated):
1. Tiger Woods 2,380 points
2. Matt Kuchar 1,964
3. Brandt Snedeker 1,603
4. Phil Mickelson 1,518
5. Billy Horschel 1,459
6. Justin Rose (England) 1,358
7. Bill Haas 1,320
8. Kevin Streelman 1,259
9. Boo Weekley 1,196
10. Jason Day (Australia) 1,148
11. Jordan Spieth 1,114
12. Keegan Bradley 1,051
13. Webb Simpson 1,018
14. Adam Scott (Australia) 1,012
15. Harris English 1,011
16. Russell Henley 1,005
17. Hunter Mahan 1,003
18. D.A. Points 1,000
19. Jimmy Walker 996
20. Steve Stricker 990
