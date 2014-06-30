UPDATE 1-Golf-Muirfield back in Open contention as it votes to let women join
* Result welcomed by Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon (Adds reaction)
Jun 30 PGA Tour 2014 FedExCup points table on Monday (U.S. unless stated): 1. Jimmy Walker 2,322 points 2. Bubba Watson 2,083 3. Matt Kuchar 1,725 4. Dustin Johnson 1,701 5. Jordan Spieth 1,553 6. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1,509 7. Chris Kirk 1,469 8. Patrick Reed 1,457 9. Harris English 1,431 10. Brendon Todd 1,391 11. Kevin Na 1,279 12. Justin Rose (England) 1,240 13. Adam Scott (Australia) 1,230 14. Jim Furyk 1,230 15. Matt Every 1,225 16. Webb Simpson 1,208 17. Zach Johnson 1,182 18. Ryan Moore 1,169 19. Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1,159 20. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1,081 (Compiled by Caroline Helly)
* Result welcomed by Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon (Adds reaction)
LONDON, March 14 Muirfield golf club voted on Tuesday to admit women members, scrapping the all-male policy that led to the historic Scottish course being stripped of its eligibility to host Britain's Open championship.
March 13 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.81 2. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.16 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.11 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.36 5. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.18 6. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.05 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.64 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.52 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.39 10. (10) Sergio Garci