UPDATE 1-Golf-Hadwin clinches first PGA Tour victory, honeymoon on hold
* Cantlay bogeys last to finish second (Updates with details, quotes)
July 28 PGA Tour 2014 FedExCup points table on Monday (U.S. unless stated): 1. Jimmy Walker 2,364 points 2. Bubba Watson 2,135 3. Matt Kuchar 1,855 4. Dustin Johnson 1,769 5. Jim Furyk 1,680 6. Jordan Spieth 1,670 7. Chris Kirk 1,542 8. Brendon Todd 1,516 9. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1,510 10. Zach Johnson 1,504 11. Patrick Reed 1,498 12. Rory McIlroy (N. Ireland) 1,432 13. Harris English 1,432 14. Webb Simpson 1,398 15. Kevin Na 1,366 16. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1,351 17. Adam Scott (Australia) 1,345 18. Ryan Moore 1,320 19. Brian Harman 1,314 20. Justin Rose (England) 1,287 (Compiled by Caroline Helly)
March 12 Canadian Adam Hadwin parred the final hole to claim his first victory on the PGA Tour, a one-stroke win over American Patrick Cantlay at the Valspar Championship in Florida on Sunday.
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Valspar Championship at the par-71 course on Sunday in Palm Harbor, Florida -14 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 68 64 67 71 -13 Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 71 66 66 68 -12 Jim Herman (U.S.) 62 71 71 68 Dominic Bozzelli (U.S.) 67 68 70 67 -11 Tony Finau (U.S.) 67 72 70 64 -9 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 70 70 67 68 -8 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 64 71 71 70 Wesle