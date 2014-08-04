Golf-No ratings disaster if Woods misses Masters, say experts
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
Aug 4 PGA Tour 2014 FedExCup points table on Monday (U.S. unless stated): 1. Jimmy Walker 2,407 points 2. Bubba Watson 2,167 3. Rory McIlroy (N. Ireland) 1,982 4. Matt Kuchar 1,921 5. Dustin Johnson 1,769 6. Jim Furyk 1,736 7. Jordan Spieth 1,692 8. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1,666 9. Patrick Reed 1,612 10. Chris Kirk 1,504 11. Patrick Reed 1,571 12. Brendon Todd 1,541 13. Martin Kaymer 1,525 14. Harris English 1,469 15. Webb Simpson 1,436 16. Adam Scott (Australia) 1,426 17. Kevin Na 1,413 18. Ryan Moore 1,400 19. Justin Rose (England) 1,400 20. Brian Harman 1,320 (Compiled by Caroline Helly)
March 17 The Asian Tour will return to China for the first time since 2008 with up to four new events planned in 2017 in a "game changer" partnership with the China Golf Association, the continental body said on Friday.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea March 17 Olympic chief Thomas Bach hopes the golf club hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will change its policy and allow equal rights to women but underlined the IOC's stance it would seek another venue if it failed to do so.