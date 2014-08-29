NORTON, Massachusetts Aug 29 Keegan Bradley gave his Ryder Cup prospects a timely boost as he charged into an early one-shot lead with a birdie-birdie finish to his opening round of the Deutsche Bank Championship on Friday.

American Bradley, who is eager to be selected as one of three wildcard picks by U.S. Ryder Cup captain Tom Watson next week, took advantage of ideal scoring conditions as he fired a flawless six-under-par 65 at the TPC Boston.

While world number one Rory McIlroy squandered a red-hot start with a messy finish to card a 70, Bradley piled up six birdies to seize control in the second of the PGA Tour's four FedExCup playoff events.

Australian Jason Day and American Webb Simpson opened with 66s while American young gun Jordan Spieth eagled the par-five 18th on the way to a 67, finishing level with England's Ian Poulter and Swede Carl Pettersson.

Bradley, who is one of six likely contenders vying for a late Ryder Cup call-up by Watson, picked up four shots in his first seven holes to reach the turn in a sizzling four-under 32.

He then strung together seven successive pars before rolling in birdie putts from 15 feet at the 17th and from 11 feet at the 18th to finish in style.

"Making those putts (was key) but I drove the ball really, really well and out here you really need to drive the ball long and straight, and I did that today," Bradley told Golf Channel.

TOP PRIORITY

A three-time winner on the PGA Tour who clinched his first major title at the 2011 PGA Championship, Bradley readily admitted that getting a spot on his second U.S. Ryder Cup team was a top priority for him.

"I am dreaming about it," he smiled. "When I wake up, I am thinking about it. When I'm on the course, I am thinking about it. I've just made the decision that it's going to come up and I'm not going to try to block it out.

"I'm just going to try and embrace it and be aware of those thoughts. The more I try not to think about it, the more it comes in. I am just embracing it and today felt good.

"I go out and shoot good scores, I think I am in good shape. But there are so many great players that aren't on this team. I don't take anything for granted. I don't think I am a lock by any means."

Watson will announce his captain's picks on Tuesday to complete his 12-man team to take on Europe in Scotland from Sept. 26-28. Bradley, Simpson, Ryan Moore, Brendon Todd, Brandt Snedeker and Hunter Mahan are among those vying for a spot.

McIlroy, who was dislodged from the top spot in the FedExCup standings when Mahan won the opening playoff event, The Barclays, on Sunday, made a storming start at the TPC Boston with three birdies in his first four holes.

However, the Northern Irishman failed to maintain that red-hot momentum and stumbled home with three bogeys in his last five holes to finish five strokes off the early pace.

Mahan who enhanced his Ryder Cup claims in resounding fashion by winning his sixth PGA Tour title at The Barclays on Sunday, failed to replicate that form on Friday as he mixed three bogeys with just one birdie to card a two-over 73.

The top 70 players on the FedExCup points list after the Deutsche Bank Championship advance to next week's BMW Championship in Englewood, Colorado where the leading 30 will qualify for the Sep. 11-14 Tour Championship finale in Atlanta.

Among those in danger of being eliminated from the playoffs after this week's event are 2012 FedExCup champion Snedeker, who is 71st in the points standings, and England's former world number one Luke Donald (80th). (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)