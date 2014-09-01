NORTON, Massachusetts, Sept 1 American Chris Kirk broke clear of a tightly bunched leaderboard with two late birdies to clinch his third PGA Tour victory by two shots at the Deutsche Bank Championship on Monday.

In a gripping final-round shootout at the TPC Boston, Kirk fired a five-under-par 66 to win the second of the four lucrative FedExCup playoff events on the U.S. circuit.

The 29-year-old birdied the 13th and 16th to pull two strokes clear and narrowly missed another birdie attempt, from nine feet at the last, to post a 15-under total of 269.

Billy Horschel bogeyed the final hole, after hitting his second shot into a hazard, to card a 69 and finish joint second at 13 under with fellow American Russell Henley (70) and Australian Geoff Ogilvy (65). (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)