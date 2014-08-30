Aug 30 Overnight pacesetter Ryan Palmer benefited from a messy finish to the second round by fellow American Matt Kuchar to preserve his lead at the Deutsche Bank Championship on Saturday.

While Kuchar bogeyed two of his last three holes to card a five-under-par 66 in breezy conditions at the TPC Boston, Palmer signed off with a birdie to shoot a level 71 in the second of the PGA Tour's four lucrative FedExCup playoff events.

That left Palmer at eight-under 134, a stroke in front of compatriots Kuchar and Billy Horschel (66), and two ahead of 2011 FedExCup champion Bill Haas, who returned a 69.

Kuchar, seeking his eighth career victory on the PGA Tour, had surged to the top of the leaderboard with eight birdies in his first 13 holes, including a spectacular run of six in a row from the par-four 17th after setting out on the back nine.

Known for being one of the most consistent players on the circuit, he then slipped back with bogeys at the seventh and par-four ninth, his final hole of the day, after finding thick rough off the tee on both occasions.

Palmer, who had been two strokes in front overnight after opening with a sizzling 63, failed to replicate that form on Saturday as he mixed five birdies with three bogeys and a double at the par-five second.

However, he ended his round in style, hitting an exquisite pitch-and-run from off the green to within three feet of the cup at the par-five 18th and knocking in the birdie putt to regain the outright lead.

Northern Irish world number one Rory McIlroy, who had opened with a 70 at the TPC Boston, was among the late starters on Saturday.

Five-times major winner Phil Mickelson improved on his first-round 74 as he fired a 69 to finish at one-over 143, level with fellow American left-hander and Masters champion Bubba Watson (71).

The cut was projected to fall at three-over 145 with 2012 FedExCup champion Brandt Snedeker, one of several Americans making a late push for a Ryder Cup wildcard pick next week, among those likely to miss out.

The top 70 players on the FedExCup points list after the Deutsche Bank Championship advance to next week's BMW Championship in Englewood, Colorado where the leading 30 will qualify for the Sep. 11-14 Tour Championship finale in Atlanta. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)