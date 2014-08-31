Golf-Tiger a hit with fans at New York book signing
NEW YORK, March 20 Tiger Woods has been largely absent from the golf circuit for nearly two years due to nagging back problems but the 14-times major champion can still draw a crowd.
Aug 31 American Russell Henley took the lead while a charging Rory McIlroy lurked ominously just two strokes off the pace after the third round of the Deutsche Bank Championship in Norton, Massachusetts on Sunday.
Henley carded a six-under-par 65 to seize control of the tournament at 12-under 201, one shot ahead of compatriot Billy Horschel (67) with one round left at the TPC Boston.
But world number one McIlroy made his presence felt with a sizzling 64 to join Australian Jason Day (69) and American Chris Kirk (64) in a tie for third at 10-under.
Northern Irishman McIlroy, seeking his fourth PGA Tour victory in five starts, almost holed out at the 15th and 16th holes, tapping in from inside a foot both times.
The Deutsche Bank Championship is the second of four events in the PGA Tour's lucrative FedExCup playoff series. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.