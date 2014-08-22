PARAMUS, New Jersey Aug 22 Jim Furyk shot a two-under-par 69 for a share of the clubhouse lead at The Barclays, while Sweden's Henrik Stenson surged into contention with a sizzling 64 midway through the second round on Friday.

Furyk was joined on seven-under-par 135 by fellow Americans Kevin Chappell (67) and Brendon Todd (69) on an overcast day at Ridgewood Country Club in the opening tournament of the PGA Tour's season-ending, four-event FedExCup playoffs.

Stenson, who failed to make a single birdie in his opening round 72, had eight of them on Friday against a lone bogey to reach the halfway mark at 136 along with Ernie Els (68) and overnight leader Bo Van Pelt (71).

"To be honest, it was pretty much only on the greens," said Stenson about his dramatic turnaround.

"I played nicely yesterday but I couldn't make one single putt out there," added the Swede, who won the FedExCup playoffs last year but begins these playoffs in 70th place in the standings.

Furyk used a string of three birdies in a row from the 15th to hit the top of the leaderboard, and overcame two bogeys with four birdies overall on the day.

Chappell posted four birdies in a bogey-free round, while Todd overcame a double-bogey six at the seventh, his 16th hole of the day, with a birdie at the last.

Alone in the clubhouse at five-under 137 was England's Paul Casey, who birdied his last hole for an even-par 71.

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Gene Cherry)