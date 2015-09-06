Sept 6 Swede Henrik Stenson put himself in a familiar position when he carded six-under 65 to grab a one-stroke lead after the third round at the Deutsche Bank Championship on Sunday.

The 2013 winner posted a 13-under 200 total with one round left at TPC Boston in Massachusetts.

Stenson, who won the 2013 FedExCup, headed American Rickie Fowler (67) by one stroke and was two clear of Australian Matt Jones (68) and American Sean O'Hair (67).

Stenson's bogey-free round included an eagle at the short par-four fourth hole, where he drove the green and sank a slippery downhill 20-foot putt.

PGA Championship winner Jason Day's stretch of 22 consecutive rounds of par or better, the longest streak on the PGA Tour this year, ended when he stumbled to a 73.

