Sept 7 American Rickie Fowler took advantage of a Henrik Stenson mistake to clinch a one-stroke victory at the Deutsche Bank Championship in Massachusetts on Sunday.

Fowler, who began the final round one stroke behind Stenson, recorded his third come-from-behind win this year when he closed with a three-under-par 68 at TPC Boston.

He finished at 15-under 269 total, while Swede Stenson (70) claimed second on 14-under after a double-bogey at the par-three 16th, where his tee shot found a hazard.

Stenson, who also finished second last week at The Barclays, missed a 14-foot birdie putt at the final hole. (Reporting Tim Wharnsby in Toronto. Editing by Andrew Both)