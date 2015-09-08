* American grabs third global win of 2015

* Swede posts second straight runner-up finish

* Spieth regains world number one ranking (Adds details, quotes)

Sept 7 American Rickie Fowler took advantage of a late Henrik Stenson double-bogey to clinch a one-stroke victory at the Deutsche Bank Championship in Massachusetts on Monday.

A closing three-under-par 68 at TPC Boston was enough for Fowler, who began the day one stroke behind Stenson.

Fowler finished at 15-under 269, while Swede Stenson (70) claimed second on 14-under after finding a hazard with his tee shot at the par-three 16th.

Stenson, who also finished second last week at The Barclays, missed a 14-foot birdie putt at the final hole, leaving Fowler the luxury of two-putting from 10 feet for the win.

"I didn't have my best stuff early, made a couple mistakes and Henrik distanced himself a bit," Fowler said after his third global win of the year, adding to victories at the Players Championship and Scottish Open.

The 26-year-old began his round in wild fashion, when he hooked his tee shot into a hazard, but he saved par and then eagled the par-five second, only to bogey the next two holes.

Unlike his late-round birdie binges at the Players Championship and Scottish Open, a steady bogey-free back nine got the job done for Fowler this time.

But he got some help from Stenson, who misclubbed with a seven-iron at the 16th and came up short. The double-bogey handed Fowler the lead for good.

"I obviously pulled the wrong club out at 16," Stenson said.

"I was trying to get the most out of a seven-iron into the wind.

"I'm a little disappointed, but all in all the game is headed in the right direction."

Fowler, who jumped from ninth to fifth in the world rankings, would like to be part of the conversation of the best player in the world.

"I'm a sneaky fourth," Fowler said, referring to fellow American Jordan Spieth, Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy and Australian Jason Day.

Spieth, despite missing the cut, regained the world number one ranking, one week after being displaced by McIlroy.

"Those three have been playing some pretty insane golf with what Jordan did earlier this year, with Rory playing really well for a couple of years and made his number one status for a while, and what Jason has been doing with some big wins of late," Fowler said.

"I'm just trying to sneak in as maybe the fourth member."

(Reporting Tim Wharnsby in Toronto. Editing by Andrew Both)