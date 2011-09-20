By Mark Lamport-Stokes
ATLANTA, Sept 20 One of the most significant
changes on the PGA Tour since the downfall of Tiger Woods has
been a return to "total parity" among the players, according to
Tour commissioner Tim Finchem.
While Woods has become a shadow of the dominant figure that
used to win multiple times on the U.S. circuit, virtually every
one of his peers is now capable of tournament success on any
given week, Finchem said.
"We've gone very quickly from a point in time when we were
very much a sport that had a dominant player (Woods) to all the
way to the other end of the spectrum," Finchem told reporters
at East Lake Golf Club on Tuesday.
"We're at a point of total parity. Anybody out here can win
any given time. So far the fans seem to really like it, and
it'll be interesting to see what develops in that regard going
forward.
"Our ratings are up this year as a result of that interest,
and I think that interest triggered a lot of what was very
positive in our television negotiations."
Former world number one Woods, a 14-times major champion,
has slipped to 49th in the rankings while trying to rebuild his
golf swing and private life following the breakup of his
marriage and assorted injury problems.
Comfortably the best player of his generation, he has not
won since the 2009 Australian Masters.
SPONSORS' REPONSE
Asked how tournament sponsors had responded to the shift to
'total parity' on the PGA Tour this year, Finchem replied:
"It's good.
"There was always an overstatement of the problem if you
have a dominant player. Tiger was playing 17 weeks a year (when
he dominated). We have 47 tournaments, and they're all
growing."
Finchem said he had been especially encouraged by the
number of young players who have flourished on the U.S.
circuit.
Rory McIlroy (U.S. Open) and Keegan Bradley (PGA
Championship) won major titles while fellow young guns Dustin
Johnson, Webb Simpson and Gary Woodland have all triumphed on
the PGA Tour this year.
"There's a real interest with this number of young players,
and I think that sponsors feed off the fans in that regard,"
Finchem said.
"They see the galleries and they see the interest level and
they see the television numbers. In today's world, if you're
spending millions of dollars for a sport, you're really
studying it pretty carefully.
"When I go around the country, the first thing I hear from
people is: 'Boy, you've got a lot of great young players right
now. They're so athletic and fun to watch'. I think that every
indication is that this is the beginning of a long term."
There have been 12 first-time winners on the 2011 PGA Tour,
six of them rookies. In all, 14 twenty-somethings have
triumphed this season, accounting for 16 victories.
