Oct 23 American journeyman Tyler Aldridge finished bogey-birdie to move into a four-way tie for the lead when the delayed first round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas was completed on Friday.

One of 13 players still out on the course when play was abandoned in fading light on Thursday, Aldridge ended up with a seven-under-par 64 at the TPC Summerlin, level with compatriots Mark Hubbard and Michael Thompson, and Canada's David Hearn.

Aldridge had just two holes remaining when he returned to the course on Friday morning, and recorded his only bogey of the round at the par-three eighth before rebounding with a birdie at the par-five ninth.

It marked the first time the 31-year-old had shared the lead after any round on the PGA Tour during a career where he has played mainly on the satellite tours in the United States and Canada.

Hubbard, Thompson and Hearn had all carded their 64s on Thursday, after taking advantage of the customary low-scoring conditions in the Nevada desert for the second event of the PGA Tour's 2015-16 season.

"The course was playing pretty much perfect as it's going to get," said Hearn, who is in pursuit of his first victory on the U.S. circuit. "There's a reason there's a lot of good scores on that board, it's because the course is in such good shape."

