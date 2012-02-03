Feb 3 Jason Dufner birdied two of his last five holes to join fellow American Ryan Palmer in a tie for the lead when the frost-delayed opening round of the Phoenix Open was completed in Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday.

Dufner, who was beaten in a playoff by compatriot Mark Wilson for last year's title, picked up shots at the 15th and 16th on the way to a seven-under-par 64 at TPC Scottsdale.

Palmer had held the outright lead overnight, ending his opening round shortly before play was suspended in fading light on Thursday after frost had delayed the tournament start by an hour.

"Probably about my last three or four holes, you could tell it (the suspension of play) was getting closer and closer so I was trying not to worry about it," Palmer told reporters.

"I knew I was going to be here in the morning for the second round, so I wasn't worried if we had to come back and restart. The last putt was a little dark, but I was glad to be done."

Forty-two players had to complete the first round on Friday morning when play was again halted for an hour by lingering frost.

By the time the round was over, Dufner and Palmer set the pace with fellow Americans Bo Van Pelt, Spencer Levin and world number six Webb Simpson a stroke back after opening with 65s.

Americans Bubba Watson, Derek Lamely, Kevin Na, Chez Reavie and Harrison Frazar, and Australian Jarrod Lyle, carded 66s while South African Trevor Immelman, the 2008 Masters champion, was among a large group on 67. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)