Feb 3 Jason Dufner birdied two of his last
five holes to join fellow American Ryan Palmer in a tie for the
lead when the frost-delayed opening round of the Phoenix Open
was completed in Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday.
Dufner, who was beaten in a playoff by compatriot Mark
Wilson for last year's title, picked up shots at the 15th and
16th on the way to a seven-under-par 64 at TPC Scottsdale.
Palmer had held the outright lead overnight, ending his
opening round shortly before play was suspended in fading light
on Thursday after frost had delayed the tournament start by an
hour.
"Probably about my last three or four holes, you could tell
it (the suspension of play) was getting closer and closer so I
was trying not to worry about it," Palmer told reporters.
"I knew I was going to be here in the morning for the second
round, so I wasn't worried if we had to come back and restart.
The last putt was a little dark, but I was glad to be done."
Forty-two players had to complete the first round on Friday
morning when play was again halted for an hour by lingering
frost.
By the time the round was over, Dufner and Palmer set the
pace with fellow Americans Bo Van Pelt, Spencer Levin and world
number six Webb Simpson a stroke back after opening with 65s.
Americans Bubba Watson, Derek Lamely, Kevin Na, Chez Reavie
and Harrison Frazar, and Australian Jarrod Lyle, carded 66s
while South African Trevor Immelman, the 2008 Masters champion,
was among a large group on 67.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Gene Cherry)