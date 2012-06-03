DUBLIN, Ohio, June 3 Four-times major winner Ray Floyd has been selected as the honoree of next year's Memorial tournament, organisers said on Sunday.

Renowned for his superb short game, mental toughness and distinctive stare, American Floyd won 22 times on the PGA Tour, including the Memorial title in 1982.

He clinched his first major win at the 1969 PGA Championship in Dayton, Ohio after holding off Gary Player by one shot, and added a second at the 1976 Masters when he tied the tournament record of 17-under-par 271 set by Jack Nicklaus in 1965.

Floyd completed a wire-to-wire victory by three shots over Lanny Wadkins at the 1982 PGA Championship before landing arguably his most emotional major title in the 1986 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Country Club.

At the age of 44, he closed with a four-under 66 to break clear of a nine-player logjam in the final round, triumphing by two shots as he became the championship's oldest winner.

In 1992, Floyd became at 50 the first player to win on the PGA Tour and also on the over-50 Champions Tour in the same season.

Inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1989, Floyd retired from competitive golf on the eve of the 2010 Masters.