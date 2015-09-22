ATLANTA, Sept 22 Former FedExCup winner Jim Furyk has withdrawn from this week's season-ending Tour Championship due to a bone contusion in his left wrist, the American said on Tuesday.

Furyk, ranked 16th among the top 30 players who qualified for the Sept. 24-27 tournament that caps the four-event FedExCup playoffs, also said he was not ruling out competing in Oct. 8-11 Presidents Cup in South Korea.

"While I am disappointed to miss this week's event in Atlanta, I am now placing all my efforts on being healthy and ready to play in the Presidents Cup," Furyk, who won the 2010 FedExCup, said in a statement.

"(U.S. Captain) Jay Haas will be made aware of my progress in the coming days, as we see how the injury responds to the treatment."

World number seven Furyk withdrew from last week's BMW Championship after six holes due to the wrist injury, marking the first time he had withdrawn from a PGA Tour event in 20 years, spanning 477 events.

The 45-year-old Furyk will collect last-place money of $132,000 from the elite event, and will receive a FedExCup bonus based on his final standing on the points list, according to PGA Tour officials. (Editing by Frank Pingue)