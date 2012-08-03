AKRON, Ohio Aug 2 American Jim Furyk laid down a timely marker for Ryder Cup selection by charging into a two-shot lead in Thursday's opening round at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

A veteran of the last seven Ryder Cups, Furyk lies 15th in the U.S. standings and only the top eight will automatically qualify for this year's edition against Europe, to be played at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago from Sept. 28-30.

U.S. captain Davis Love III will announce his four wildcard picks to round out the 12-man team in early September.

"I'd be lying if I said it wasn't on my mind and it hadn't crossed my mind," Furyk told reporters after firing a superb seven-under-par 63 at Firestone Country Club. "I know exactly where I stand.

"And I've played on the last seven teams. Eventually in my career I'm going to miss playing on those teams, and I'm hoping it's not this year.

"I know the only way to take care of business is to really focus on golf and the next shot and the next round, kind of forget about it and just try to play as well as I can and let those things work themselves out."

Furyk has just two tournaments left to gain an automatic spot on the U.S. team - this week's elite World Golf Championships (WGC) event at Firestone and next week's PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

Should he fail in that bid, he will then have three more PGA Tour events in which to advance his claims as a captain's pick by Love.

"I'm wise enough to know what my situation is, wise enough to know where I stand, but the only thing I can do to help it is to play well," Furyk said. "So I'm focused on playing well and nothing else.

"It's such a wonderful experience and the camaraderie and the pressure that you get to play under, it's something that I strive to do every other year. I want to make it on that team."

The leading eight players in the U.S. Cup standings are: Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson, Jason Dufner, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson and Hunter Mahan. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)