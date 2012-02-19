By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| PACIFIC PALISADES, California
PACIFIC PALISADES, California, Feb 19 (Reuters) -
Sergio Garcia gave himself a timely boost for next week's
WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship in Arizona with a
scintillating finish to the Northern Trust Open on Sunday.
A distant nine strokes off the pace going into the final
round at Riviera Country Club, the Spaniard rocketed up the
leaderboard with a best-of-the-week, seven-under-par 64 that
included two eagles.
"It is good momentum for me," Garcia told reporters after
also recording five birdies and two bogeys on a cool but sunny
afternoon to post a five-under total of 279.
"I'm hoping that I can take it into next week, have a couple
nice rounds early on and kind of get going as the tournament
goes on."
Having made the second-round cut at Riviera right on the
number, Garcia left himself with too much ground to make up in
his bid for an eighth victory on the PGA Tour, and his first
since the 2008 Players Championship.
"Everything had to be absolutely perfect for me," he said of
his unlikely prospect of victory heading into the final round.
"I obviously couldn't make any bogeys.
"Unfortunately the bogey on four was a momentum stopper, but
then I made a good par on the next and a great birdie on six.
It's such a difficult golf course."
The former world number two was delighted, though, with his
putting form on Riviera's notoriously difficult greens with
their subtle contours and tricky poa annua grass.
"Today was nice," the 32-year-old Spaniard said after
totaling only 24 putts. "I haven't putted badly here. These
greens are very, very tricky, and in the afternoon they get
bumpy.
"I hit a lot of good putts, a couple here and there that I
would love to have hit better, but I've been putting nicely for
a while now, and it feels good."
Garcia, who sank a nine-footer to eagle the par-five 11th
and holed out with a four-iron from 207 yards to eagle the
daunting par-four 15th, conceded he had paid the penalty for his
second-round 76.
"Taking away the second round, I didn't play that badly," he
said. "The first round was nice, yesterday I played good,
although I messed up a couple of holes and today I obviously
played nicely."
The Accenture Match Play Championship, the first of the
year's four elite World Golf Championships events, starts on
Wednesday at Dove Mountain in Marana, Arizona.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)