May 14 Sergio Garcia's putting woes plumbed new depths when he six-putted the fifth hole in the third round of the Players Championship in Florida on Saturday.

Garcia's problems on the greens have been the primary reason such an outstanding long-game player has not won a major championship and he hit rock bottom at the TPC Sawgrass.

After coming up just short of the green with his approach to the par-four hole, the 36-year-old Spaniard had a 70-foot birdie putt from the fringe.

He sent his effort eight feet beyond the cup before his par attempt grazed the right edge.

It was not a bad putt but the same could not be said of his next attempt as Garcia's five-footer broke sharply to the right and did not even scare the hole.

The next one lipped out and trickled four feet away. He then missed again but at least left himself close to the hole before tapping in for an eight.

The quadruple bogey sent Garcia plummeting down the field after he started at six-under, nine behind halfway leader Jason Day of Australia.

Garcia's blunder evoked memories of a similar incident involving Ernie Els at the U.S. Masters last month when the South African six-putted the first hole. (Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Tony Jimenez)