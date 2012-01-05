Jan 5 Lucas Glover's preparations for
this week's Tournament of Champions at Kapalua in Hawaii
suffered a major setback when he withdrew from the pro-am
competition on Thursday because of a knee injury.
The former U.S. Open winner sprained a ligament in his right
knee while paddleboarding over the weekend and gave himself a
"50-50" chance of teeing off in Friday's opening round, the PGA
Tour website (www.pgatour.com) reported.
American Glover, who triumphed in the 2009 U.S. Open at
Bethpage, said his foot caught on the paddleboard as he fell,
with his body tumbling in a different direction. Subsequent
tests revealed the ligament sprain.
Should Glover pull out of the PGA Tour's season-opening
event, it would mark the second successive year a player has had
to withdraw from the elite winners-only field due to an accident
in the ocean.
Twelve months ago, defending champion Geoff Ogilvy of
Australia exited the tournament before the opening round after
cutting his finger on coral while coming out of the water on the
Hawaiian island of Maui.
