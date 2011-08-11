* Minor damage to edges of 14th and 17th greens

* Affected areas to played as 'ground under repair' (Adds further quotes, detail)

By Mark Lamport-Stokes

JOHNS CREEK, Georgia, Aug 11 PGA Championship organisers were given a scare on the eve of the tournament when the edges of two greens at Atlanta Athletic Club suffered "minor damage" after being mown by greenkeeping staff.

The affected greens were the par-four 14th and par-three 17th but both were repaired before the start of Thursday's opening round, the PGA of America said in a statement.

"This damage is believed to be the result of a significant rise in the dew point at approximately 7:00 p.m. which caused the brushes on the mowers on those greens to stick in the grass and damage the turf," the statement read.

The areas of repaired turf on both holes will be played as 'ground under repair' for the entire tournament, giving players free relief on any putt where the line is affected, the PGA of America said.

Ken Mangum, director of golf courses and grounds at Atlanta Athletic Club, told reporters he was mortified by the two incidents.

"Last night we felt like our hearts had been ripped out," Mangum said. "Something occurred that I've never seen before and I can only speculate what happened.

"Nothing mechanical, no operator error. It occurred almost simultaneously to two mowers, and we've checked the mowers, we've checked the people, we've checked everything.

"It's a little mystery to me why it happened. The only answer I could come up with was that the humidity changed and the brush grabbed and dug into the green and caused the problem."

The PGA Championship, the last of the year's four majors, is being held at Atlanta Athletic Club for a third time.

(Editing by Simon Evans; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)