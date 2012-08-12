Aug 12 Tee times and groupings for Sunday's
weather-delayed final round of the PGA Championship on the
par-72 Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina (listed
times are local, for GMT add four hours; U.S. unless stated;
third-round total):
Starting on first hole
1144: J.J. Henry (219), Paul Lawrie (Britain) (219), John
Senden (Australia) (219)
1155: Blake Adams (218), Jim Furyk (219), Louis Oosthuizen
(South Africa) (219)
1206: Greg Chalmers (Australia) (218), Miguel Angel Jimenez
(Spain) (218), John Daly (218)
1217: Jason Dufner (218), Justin Rose (Britain) (218), Bubba
Watson (218)
1228: Tim Clark (South Africa) (217), Phil Mickelson (217),
Aaron Baddeley (Australia) (217)
1239: Pat Perez (216), Bill Haas (217), Marc Leishman
(Australia) (217)
1250: Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) (216), Keegan Bradley (216),
Marcel Siem (Germany) (216)
1301: Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) (215), Jamie Donaldson
(Britain) (215), Ian Poulter (Britain) (215)
1312: Jimmy Walker (215), David Lynn (215), Padraig Harrington
(Ireland) (215)
1323: Peter Hanson (Sweden) (214), Vijay Singh (Fiji) (214),
Tiger Woods (214)
1334: Trevor Immelman (South Africa) (213), Adam Scott
(Australia) (213), Steve Stricker (214)
1345: Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) (209), Carl Petersson
(Sweden) (212), Bo Van Pelt (213)
Starting on 10th hole
1144: Ben Curtis (219), Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) (219),
Francesco Molinari (Italy) (219)
1155: Joost Luiten (Netherlands) (219), Thorbjorn Olesen
(Denmark) (220), Rich Beem (220)
1206: Alex Noren (Sweden) (220), Ernie Els (South Africa)
(220), Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) (220)
1217: Bae Sang-moon (South Korea) (221), Darren Clarke
(Northern Ireland) (221), Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe) (221)
1228: Robert Garrigus (221), Yang Yong-eun (South Korea) (221),
Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) (221)
1239: Gary Woodland (221), K.J. Choi (South Korea) (221), Zach
Johnson (221)
1250: David Toms (222), Dustin Johnson (222), Matt Every (222)
1301: Chez Reavie (223), Noh Seung-yul (South Korea) (223),
Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) (223)
1312: Ken Duke (223), Retief Goosen (South Africa) (223), Kim
Kyung-tae (South Korea) (223)
1323: Luke Donald (Britain) (224), Cameron Tringale (224),
Scott Piercy (224)
1334: Martin Laird (Britain) (224), Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) (225),
Toru Taniguchi (Japan) (226)
1345: Marcus Fraser (Australia) (227), George McNeill (227),
John Huh (229)
