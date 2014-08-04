Golf-No ratings disaster if Woods misses Masters, say experts
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
Aug 4 Tee times and groupings for the first two rounds of this week's PGA Championship being played at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky from Thursday through Sunday (listed times are all local, for GMT add four hours, players U.S. unless stated):
Thursday, first hole/Friday, 10th hole
7:30 a.m./12:40 p.m. - Brian Norman, Russell Knox (Scotland), Roberto Castro
7:40 a.m./12:50 p.m. - Charles Howell III, Aaron Krueger, Joost Luiten (Netherlands)
7:50 a.m./1 p.m. - Billy Horschel, Jamie Broce, George Coetzee (South Africa)
8 a.m./1:10 p.m. - Brian Stuard, Brendon Todd, Pablo Larrazabal (Spain)
8:10 a.m./1:20 p.m. - Freddie Jacobson, Nick Watney, Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe)
8:20 a.m./1:30 p.m. - Matt Every, Ross Fisher (England), Kevin Chappell
8:30 a.m./1:40 p.m. - John Daly, Mark Brooks, Rich Beem
8:40 a.m./1:50 p.m. - K.J. Choi (South Korea), Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand), Brian Harman
8:50 a.m./2 p.m. - Thomas Bjorn (Denmark), Kevin Stadler, Harris English
9 a.m./2:10 p.m. - Jamie Donaldson (Wales), Kim Hyung-sung (South Korea), Stewart Cink
9:10 a.m./2:20 p.m. - Stephen Gallacher (Scotland), Jason Kokrak, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain)
9:20 a.m./2:30 p.m. - Kevin Streelman, Ryan Helminen, Edoardo Molinari (Italy)
9:30 a.m./2:40 p.m. - Brendan Steele, Rob Corcoran, Pat Perez
Thursday, 10th hole/Friday, first hole
7:35 a.m./12:45 p.m. - Robert Karlsson (Sweden), Frank Esposito, Koumei Oda (Japan)
7:45 a.m./12:55 p.m. - Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Angel Cabrera (Argentina), Patrick Reed
7:55 a.m./1:05 p.m. - Shaun Micheel, Colin Montgomerie (Scotland), Michael Block
8:05 a.m./1:15 p.m. - Rickie Fowler, Victor Dubuisson (France), Ernie Els (South Africa)
8:15 a.m./1:25 p.m. - Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott (Australia), Lee Westwood (England)
8:25 a.m./1:35 p.m. - Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter (England), Jason Day (Australia)
8:35 a.m./1:45 p.m. - Padraig Harrington (Ireland), Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods
8:45 a.m./1:55 p.m. - Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland), Brandt Snedeker, Brooks Koepka
8:55 a.m./2:05 p.m. - Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain), Charl Schwartzel (South Africa), Jim Furyk
9:05 a.m./2:15 p.m. - Matt Kuchar, Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa), Justin Rose (England)
9:15 a.m./2:25 p.m. - Marc Leishman (Australia), Boo Weekley, Bernd Wiesberger (Austria)
9:25 a.m./2:35 p.m. - Russ Henley, David McNabb, Marc Warren (Scotland)
9:35 a.m./2:45 p.m. - Mikko Ilonen (Finland), Jerry Smith, George McNeill
Thursday, first hole/Friday, 10th hole
12:45 p.m./7:35 a.m. - Ryo Ishikawa (Japan), Matt Pesta, Rory Sabbatini (South Africa)
12:55 p.m./7:45 a.m. - Scott Stallings, Eric Williamson, Matteo Manassero (Italy)
1:05 p.m./7:55 a.m. - Jonas Blixt (Sweden), Webb Simpson, Erik Compton
1:15 p.m./8:05 a.m. - Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain), Graham DeLaet (Canada), Gary Woodland
1:25 p.m./8:15 a.m. - Sergio Garcia (Spain), Steve Stricker, Tom Watson
1:35 p.m./8:25 a.m. - Kenny Perry, Ryan Moore, Henrik Stenson (Sweden)
1:45 p.m./8:35 a.m. - Bubba Watson, Martin Kaymer (Germany), Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)
1:55 p.m./8:45 a.m. - Jason Dufner, Yang Yong-eun (South Korea), Keegan Bradley
2:05 p.m./8:55 a.m. - Luke Donald (England), J.B. Holmes, Francesco Molinari (Italy)
2:15 p.m./9:05 a.m. - Zach Johnson, Darren Clarke (Northern Ireland), Richard Sterne (South Africa)
2:25 p.m./9:15 a.m. - Tim Clark (South Africa), Paul Casey (England), Kevin Na
2:35 p.m./9:25 a.m. - Steven Bowditch (Australia), Rod Perry, Ben Crane
2:45 p.m./9:35 a.m. - David Hronek, Chris Stroud, Jason Bohn
Thursday, 10th hole/Friday, first hole
12:40 p.m./7:30 a.m. - Shane Lowry (Ireland), Bob Sowards, Ryan Palmer
12:50 p.m./7:40 a.m. - Charley Hoffman, Dustin Volk, Scott Brown
1 p.m./7:50 a.m. - Alexander Levy (France), Stuart Deane, David Hearn (Canada)
1:10 p.m./8 a.m. - David Tentis, Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay), Danny Willett (England)
1:20 p.m./8:10 a.m. - Anirban Lahiri (India), Bill Haas, John Senden (Australia)
1:30 p.m./8:20 a.m. - Vijay Singh (Fiji), Davis Love III, David Toms
1:40 p.m./8:30 a.m. - Cameron Tringale, Scott Piercy, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand)
1:50 p.m./8:40 a.m. - Branden Grace (South Africa), Hunter Mahan, Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark)
2 p.m./8:50 a.m. - Chris Kirk, Matt Jones (Australia), Noh Seung-yul (South Korea)
2:10 p.m./9 a.m. - Jerry Kelly, Tommy Fleetwood (England), Hideto Tanihara (Japan)
2:20 p.m./9:10 a.m. - Will MacKenzie, Steve Schneiter, Chesson Hadley
2:30 p.m./9:20 a.m. - Johan Kok, Ben Martin, Chris Wood (England)
2:40 p.m./9:30 a.m. - Daniel Summerhays, Jim McGovern, Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)
