GREENSBORO, North Carolina Aug 23 Tiger Woods dropped three strokes behind American leaders Jason Gore and Scott Brown halfway through his final round at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday.

Woods, seeking to end a two-year PGA Tour victory drought, started the day two strokes behind overnight leader Jason Gore, but could not keep pace with the leaders on the front nine.

While many of the other contenders plundered birdies from the Sedgefield course, Woods did not gather his first birdie until he knocked in an eight-footer at the par-four ninth.

Two holes earlier, he bogeyed the par-three seventh after misjudging his approach shot.

He made the turn as he started the day at 13-under, while Brown, playing with Woods, joined Gore (nine holes) in front at 16-under.

They were one stroke ahead of compatriots Brooks Koepka (16 holes) and Davis Love III (13 holes) and Englishman Paul Casey (10 holes).

Brown made his move with a hole-in-one at the par-three third, an effort that drew a high-five from Woods. (Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Frank Pingue)