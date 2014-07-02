July 2 The TPC Harding Park in San Francisco celebrated a unique triple-header on Wednesday when it was awarded the 2015 WGC-Match Play Championship, the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2025 Presidents Cup.

The par-72 Tournament Players Club layout, a municipal course owned by the City and County of San Francisco, has previously staged the 2005 WGC-American Express Championship and the 2009 Presidents Cup.

The 2020 PGA Championship will mark the first major championship to be held at a TPC property and the first time the last of the year's four majors will be played in San Francisco.

"The PGA of America is proud to be taking its major championship in 2020 to the City of San Francisco, home to one of the premier venues that embraces public golf along with the skill to stage some of the game's greatest events," PGA of America President Ted Bishop said in a statement.

Harding Park became the first West Coast venue to host the Presidents Cup, in 2009, and next year it will stage its second World Golf Championships (WGC) event.

The WGC-Match Play Championship, the first of the season's four elite WGC events, has been played in Marana, Arizona for the past eight years.

"Today's announcement marks an exciting chapter in the history of the Presidents Cup and the World Golf Championships," said PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem.

"Not only are we returning to TPC Harding Park, which was a spectacular and hugely successful venue for the Presidents Cup 2009 and a World Golf Championships in 2005, but we are also furthering this historic and important partnership with the City and County of San Francisco.

"The Tour's commitment to Harding Park, now further bolstered by that of the PGA of America bringing the PGA Championship here in 2020, ensures golf's longstanding legacy in this great city." (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)