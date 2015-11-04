Nov 4 Six of the 10 top-ranked players in the world, headed by Jordan Spieth and Jason Day, will compete in the Hero World Challenge in The Bahamas next month, organisers said on Wednesday.
The Tiger Woods-hosted event is moving outside the United States for the first time and will be played on the Albany course on the island of New Providence from Dec. 3-6.
American Spieth, the world number one and defending champion, and Australian world number two Day are in an 18-man field which includes British Open champion Zach Johnson, so all this year's major champions will be in action.
England's Justin Rose and Australian Adam Scott might enjoy a home course advantage given that they live in Albany.
Woods will not play as he recovers from two recent back operations, but he is expected to be present at the $3.5 million event, which earns world ranking points but does not count towards official money or points on the PGA Tour.
The field (world ranking in brackets:
Jordan Spieth (1), USA
Jason Day (2), Australia
Rickie Fowler (5), USA
Justin Rose (7), England
Dustin Johnson (8), USA
Zach Johnson (10), USA
Adam Scott (13), Australia
Hideki Matsuyama (14), Japan
Matt Kuchar (15), USA
Jimmy Walker (16), USA
Brooks Koepka (17), USA
J.B. Holmes (18), USA
Patrick Reed (19), USA
Paul Casey (23), England
Billy Horschel (26), USA
Chris Kirk (27), USA
Bill Haas (28), USA
Anirban Lahiri (39), India
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond)