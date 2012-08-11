KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina Aug 10 Northern Ireland's Michael Hoey was disqualified from the PGA Championship after Friday's second round for failing to "recreate his lie" after removing a ball from sand.

Hoey, who was one of only five players to shoot under-par in the second round with a two-under 70, was eight shots off the lead at the end of play.

The PGA said the player reported the issue to officials himself after an incident on the ninth hole of the Ocean Course.

Hoey had fought back well on Friday to make the cut in a major championship for the first time in his career.

The 33-year-old embedded his ball deeply in a sandy area and in an effort to identify the ball as his, brushed away sand, as allowed under the rules.

However, Hoey failed to recreate his lie by replacing the sand on his ball, as required in the regulations and therefore should have incurred a two-stroke penalty.

As Hoey did not include the penalty in his score, he is ruled to have signed for an incorrect scorecard, resulting in disqualification.

A four-time winner on the European Tour, Hoey stood at four-over-par having shot a six-over 78 in Thursday's first round. (Editing by John O'Brien)