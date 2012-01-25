SAN DIEGO Jan 24 Big-hitting American
J.B. Holmes has lost swing speed and driving distance but is
simply thankful to be back cometing on the PGA Tour this week
after undergoing brain surgery last year.
Sidelined since August after being diagnosed with Chiari
malformation, structural defects in the part of the brain which
controls balance, Holmes says he has gained a deeper
appreciation of his good fortune to be a professional golfer.
"It feels like it's been forever, but I'm just happy to be
back," Holmes, a double winner on the U.S. circuit, told
reporters on Tuesday while preparing for the Farmers Insurance
Open at Torrey Pines.
"I've been working pretty hard the last few weeks and I'm
ready to get back out here, get back into the competitive
tournament and just see how it goes.
"It was a long process last year, but I guess compared to a
lot of people that have had that, I caught it fairly quick."
Holmes had been experiencing vertigo-like symptoms since the
Players Championship in May and he pulled out of the Barclays
Classic in August before having the condition diagnosed followed
by surgical treatment in early September.
"It's scary at first," Holmes, 29, said of how he felt after
his diagnosis. "Talking to the surgeon and stuff, he said for a
brain surgery, difficulty-wise for him it was only about a one
out of 10.
"It's still brain surgery, but that at least made me feel
better. Then I got to the hospital and started putting on the
gown and everything else and it was like, 'Wow, I'm about to
have brain surgery.' So it really hits you then."
ADVERSE REACTION
The surgery went well but one week later Holmes reacted
adversely to the adhesive used on the webbed titanium plate
which had been inserted in his skull.
He was put back on pain-killers and then air-lifted from his
home in Campbellsville, Kentucky, back to Johns Hopkins
University Hospital in Baltimore where he had a second surgery.
"After that, everything's gone pretty much according to
plan," said Holmes, who led the PGA Tour in driving distance
last year with an average of 318.4 yards. "My swing is gradually
coming. When I first started playing (in December), I was
hitting it like 240 (yards).
"My swing speed starting out was like 106, 107. Now it's up
to 115. Last year I averaged around 120 and I could get it up to
125 if I wanted to. So it's coming back. I've just got to get
out here and play a little bit, and it will get back to normal."
As a permanent reminder of his surgery, Holmes has the small
piece of his skull which was removed by doctors sitting on a
window ledge in his closet at home.
"I asked the guy if I could have it because I grew it, so I
figured I may as well keep it," Holmes smiled. "I see it every
day.
"It's just a reminder that I'm very fortunate to be able to
go through something like that and be able to come back and
play, very fortunate to have this job and be able to play a game
for a living."
(Editing by John O'Brien)