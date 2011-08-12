* Adds more withdrawals

JOHNS CREEK, Georgia, Aug 12 (Reuters) Three players, including twice U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen, withdrew from the PGA Championship on Friday.

South African Goosen shot 75 in his first round at the Atlanta Athletic Club on Thursday but was suffering from an illness, organisers said.

Americans Rocco Mediate (arm injury) and J.B. Holmes (illness) also pulled out of the tournament. Mediate shot a nine over 79 in his first round and Holmes made 80.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ed Osmond; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the newslink:

for more GOLF stories

for more sports stories