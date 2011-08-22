MIAMI Aug 22 American J.B. Holmes has
withdrawn from this week's Barclays Classic in Edison, New
Jersey and will be sidelined for three months while recovering
from brain surgery, the PGA Tour said on Monday.
The long-hitting Holmes, a double winner on the U.S.
circuit, had been experiencing vertigo-like symptoms since the
Players Championship in May.
He has since been diagnosed with Chiari malformations,
structural defects in the part of the brain which controls
balance, and will undergo surgery at the Johns Hopkins
University Hospital on Sept. 1.
"It's just such a relief to know that there's a name for
what I've been going through these past few months and that I
have a good chance of getting back to golf and to my regular
life," Holmes said in a statement released by the PGA Tour.
"This is a relatively low-risk surgery and only takes about
an hour and a half. Best of all, there's a very high success
rate in fixing the condition."
Holmes recorded four top-10s in his first 10 PGA Tour
starts this season before his form sharply declined after the
Players Championship.
In his last three appearances, the 29-year-old has missed
two cuts and withdrew after the opening round of the PGA
Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club, citing illness.
(Writing by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)