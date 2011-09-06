MIAMI, Sept 6 American J.B. Holmes had successful brain surgery last week and plans to return to the PGA Tour next year, his manager said on Tuesday.

Holmes was diagnosed with Chiari malformations, structural defects in the part of the brain which controls balance, and had surgery at the Johns Hopkins University Hospital on Sept. 1.

"The surgery was performed by Dr. George Jallo ... and he reports that J.B. did extremely well and his team of doctors is very happy with the results," Holmes's manager Terry Reilly said in a statement.

"J.B. is still recuperating in Baltimore. He will head home to Orlando, Florida, on Thursday, where he expects to make a full recovery through rehab over the next few months. He looks forward to returning to the Tour in 2012."

The long-hitting Holmes, a double winner on the U.S. circuit, is expected to be sidelined for three months while recovering from his surgery.

He had been experiencing vertigo-like symptoms since the Players Championship in May and pulled out of last month's Barclays Classic in Edison, New Jersey to have the condition treated surgically.

Holmes recorded four top-10s in his first 10 PGA Tour starts this season before his form sharply declined after the Players Championship.

In his last three appearances, the 29-year-old missed two cuts and withdrew after the opening round of the PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club, citing illness.

