* American triumphs by two strokes

* Ogilvy takes second with a final 69

* Tiger disappoints with two double bogeys (Adds details)

By Simon Evans

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida, March 3 American Michael Thompson kept his head in gusty winds to win the Honda Classic on Sunday by two shots from Australian Geoff Ogilvy.

In testing conditions, the 27-year-old Thompson, the joint overnight leader, held firm for his first win on the PGA Tour, ending with a birdie on the 18th for a one-under par 69 which left him nine-under for the tournament.

Thompson, who finished tied second in last year's U.S. Open, will look back gladly on the eagle he made on the par-five third that gave him some breathing space before the inevitable bogeys came.

The Arizona-born golfer had four bogeys and three birdies in his round but never let the dips disturb him in what was a cool display for a first time winner.

Ogilvy also shot a one-under par 69 to secure a second place that will boost his chances of getting into this year's Masters.

The Australian chipped in from 41 feet for a birdie on the 16th that raised the prospect of a late twist in the tale and added a birdie on the 18th.

Tiger Woods had a disappointing final round, shooting four-over par and making two double bogeys.

PGA Tour rookie Luke Guthrie, who had shared the overnight lead with Thompson, finished third after shooting a three-over 73 to finish on five-under.

Erik Compton, who has had two heart transplants, earned his best ever PGA Tour finish with tie for fourth after shooting an even-par 70.

Americans Lucas Glover and Keegan Bradley were also six shots back along with England's Justin Rose and David Lynn.

England's Lee Westwood, who began the day just two strokes off the lead, shot a four-over to end in a tie for ninth, two-under for the tournament.

After making a promising start with a birdie on the third, Westwood made five bogeys. (Editing by Gene Cherry)