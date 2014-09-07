CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colorado, Sept 6 Five days after his "worst swing" of the tournament cost him a chance to win the Deutsche Bank Championship, Billy Horschel put himself in a prime position for victory at this week's BMW Championship.

The 27-year-old American proved in sizzling fashion that he had no mental hangover from his faltering finish at the TPC Boston as he fired a flawless seven-under-par 63 in the third round at Cherry Hills Country Club on Saturday.

"I was over it real quickly," Horschel told NBC Sports about his runner-up spot at the Deutsche Bank Championship after seizing a three-stroke lead over compatriot Ryan Palmer at Cherry Hills. "It was just a bad swing at the wrong time.

"I had a funny lie and sort of just stayed down on it a little too long and hit it a little heavy. It was the worst swing I'd made all week. I wasn't nervous at all. It happens. That's the way this game is."

Horschel had been bogey-free in the final round at the TPC Boston and was just one stroke off the lead when he dumped his second shot at the par-five last, a six-iron from 212 yards, into the hazard guarding the front of the green.

He ended up with a bogey there for a share of second place, two strokes behind triumphant American Chris Kirk.

"Things happen like that even when you are playing well," Horschel said on Saturday after a red-hot back nine of five-under-par 31 put him in control of the PGA Tour's penultimate FedExCup playoff event.

"You can't dwell on things like that. There's bigger things in life than hitting a fat six-iron in a hazard.

"There were a lot more positives from last week to take than just one bad swing on the last hole, so I knew coming in that I was going to play well."

Seeking a second PGA Tour win, Horschel will take a three-stroke lead over Palmer into Sunday's final round at Cherry Hills, with Germany's Martin Kaymer and American left-hander Bubba Watson a further two shots back at eight under.

"I'm just out there trying to do my thing and hopefully things go my way," said Horschel, who clinched his maiden victory on the U.S. circuit at the 2013 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.