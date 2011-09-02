* Matteson takes control with a seven-birdie 65
* World number one Donald trails by just one shot
By John Nestor
NORTON, Massachusetts, Sept 2 British world
number one Luke Donald signalled an ominous warning to his
FedExCup playoff rivals by firing a five-under-par 66 in
Friday's opening round of the Deutsche Bank Championship.
The Englishman mixed six birdies with a lone bogey to lurk
just one stroke off the pace set by American Troy Matteson at
the TPC Boston.
"It was a good round," Donald told reporters. "I feel like
I've been hitting the ball pretty well the last few days. I did
miss a couple (of putts) coming in but I made a good few out
there and was very happy with the score."
Entering this week's event, the second of the PGA Tour's
four lucrative playoff events, Donald occupies fifth spot in
the overall standings and trails FedExCup leader Dustin Johnson
by 1,583 points.
The long-hitting Johnson also made a good start on Friday
and was among a large group including PGA Championship winner
Keegan Bradley, former Masters champion Zach Johnson and Rickie
Fowler after carding a three-under 68.
Matteson, a double winner on the PGA Tour, opened his round
with a bogey at the 10th but rebounded with seven birdies the
rest of the way to take control at the top.
He began this week a precarious 97th in the FedExCup
standings and well aware he needs to sparkle at the TPC Boston
if he is to advance.
The leading 70 players after the Deutsche Bank Championship
move on to the BMW Championship at Cog Hill before the top 30
qualify for the Tour Championship finale at East Lake.
PLAYOFF PRESSURE
"Obviously where I'm at, if I don't play well (here) I'm
not going to play next week," Matteson said.
Donald got off to a fast start with a birdie at the first
but dropped a shot at the second before immediately responding
with consecutive birdies.
Further birdies at the seventh, 10th and 11th put him at
five under and seemingly on track to claim the outright lead
but he parred his way home to stay one shot off the pace.
Masters champion Charl Schwartzel of South Africa, 2009 PGA
champion Yang Yong-eun of South Korea and American Jerry Kelly
ended the round level with Donald after carding matching 66s.
Four-times major winner Phil Mickelson returned a 70 after
putting a belly putter in tournament play for the first time.
Notably Mickelson did not three-putt once during his round.
The American world number nine hit 10-of-14 fairways on
Friday and was happy with his form on the greens.
"I got off to a great start with it and I thought it went
well," left-hander Mickelson said after totalling 29 putts in
the opening round.
"I feel that I'm probably putting better with that putter
than I would be with the short putter, so I'll end up using it
for the rest of the tournament I would anticipate."
