By John Nestor
| NORTON, Massachusetts, Sept 1
NORTON, Massachusetts, Sept 1 British world
number one Luke Donald will start this week's Deutsche Bank
Championship hungry for a second PGA Tour victory this year but
wary of some of the game's successful young guns.
Going into the second of the four lucrative FedExCup
playoff events, Donald occupies fifth spot in the standings and
is in good position to make a run at the overall title and its
$10 million bonus.
However, the Englishman trails FedExCup leader Dustin
Johnson by 1,583 points and probably needs to record another
triumph on the U.S. circuit if he is to take over at the top.
"The goal is to win," Donald told reporters while wrapping
up his preparations at the TPC Boston on Thursday.
"I think winning is more important than ever during the
playoffs than it is during the regular season.
"I mean, with the (FedExCup) points times by five, there's
a lot more volatility, and winning is very important. Hopefully
I'll have a good chance come Sunday."
Last week, Donald tied for 18th at The Barclays, the
opening playoff event.
During that tournament, he played in the company of
American rookie Keegan Bradley, winner of the PGA Championship
and yet another in a long line of exciting young players
emerging across the globe.
CHANGING OF THE GUARD
With Bradley and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy both
claiming major titles this season, the changing of the guard
seems to be underway and Donald is both aware of and motivated
by this development.
"I played with Keegan last week and I was impressed," the
33-year-old said. "He's had a great year. As a rookie to win
twice and one of them be a major, that's an unbelievable year.
"All the youngsters doing well, I think that's good. It
keeps me working hard, keeps me on my toes and it's exciting to
see a lot of new talent coming through.
"People enjoy watching them, and it's good for the game,"
added Donald, who won the elite WGC-Accenture Match Play
Championship in February and has posted nine other top-10
finishes on the PGA Tour this season.
Ahead of Friday's opening round at the TPC Boston,
big-hitting American Johnson leads the FedEx Cup standings by
784 points over compatriot Matt Kuchar.
Nick Watney, who entered the playoffs in the top spot, is
third with fellow American Webb Simpson close behind in fourth
and Donald in fifth.
The leading 70 players in the standings after this week
move on to the BMW Championship at Cog Hill before the top 30
qualify for the Tour Championship finale at East Lake.
Defending champion this week is Charley Hoffman, who fired
11 birdies in a final-round 62 last year to claim his second
PGA Tour title.
"Obviously it's a good feeling coming back to Boston," the
long-haired American said. "Last time I left the media centre
here, I was pretty happy."
(Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes; To query or comment on
this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)