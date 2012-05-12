By Simon Evans
| PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida May 12 A confident
Rickie Fowler made his move at the Players Championship on
Saturday by shooting a third round six-under par 66 leaving him
two shots behind leader Matt Kuchar.
Fellow American Kuchar was three-under through 14 holes of
his round, putting him at 11-under for the tournament.
Compatriot Kevin Na birdied the 12th hole to move to
two-under for his round and 10-under for the tournament.
Fowler, who claimed his first PGA Tour win at Quail Hollow
last week, took on the merciless TPC Sawgrass course in relaxed
fashion and it paid off for him as he shot seven birdies.
The 23-year-old Californian will be disappointed to have
ended his round with his only bogey - missing a putt from less
than four feet after a poor effort from the fringe.
That was the only blemish on a round that confirmed Fowler's
rising status in the game and gives him a chance of winning his
biggest prize yet.
"I drove it well, put myself in position off the tee, which
is the key here, no matter what, especially with the wind
blowing today. I was able to play out of the short grass as much
as possible," said Fowler.
THREE BIRDIES
Kuchar, joint overnight leader on eight-under with fellow
Americans Na and Zach Johnson, stayed in front with a trio of
birdies at the turn before a bogey on the 11th where he got in
trouble in the rough after driving right and then two putted.
Kuchar, tied for third at last month's Masters, recovered
quickly with birdies on 12 and 13 before making a five on the
par four 14th after again driving into rough to the right.
Na, taking a remarkable number of practice strokes before
shots, was bogey free through his 13 holes with two birdies.
Zach Johnson was level par after his opening 13 holes while
England's Brian Davis and American Ben Curtis were four strokes
off the lead but yet to complete their rounds.
Tiger Woods made an even-par 72 and is two-under for the
tournament.
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)